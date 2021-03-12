Unsung heroes receive High Sheriff Awards

Unsung heroes across the county are being recognised for their work through a series of virtual presentations this month.

Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

Each winner of a High Sheriff Award has been invited to a video call with Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire, so she can personally congratulate them. Their colleagues, friends and family will also be able to attend virtually.

Dean is set to deliver certificates to the winning individuals and organisations once Covid restrictions lift to allow travel around the county.

She said: “It’s hugely disappointing that I haven’t been able to host an event where we could all celebrate together. But what I want to focus on, rather than that disappointment, is the incredible work all of the recipients have been undertaking in the county.

“These individuals and organisations all contribute so richly to the Shropshire community, and I hope receiving their award helps show them how grateful we all are for that contribution.

“I was impressed by just how many nominations there were, and the variety and quality of good work going on, often under the radar without any fanfare or fuss.

“The awards are hosted annually by the High Sheriff so I’d encourage people who didn’t get round to nominating someone this time to keep an eye out for the 2022 awards launching later this year.”

The winning organisations were: Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Aico, Bright Star Boxing Academy, Climbing Out, Maninplace, National Probation Service (Shropshire and Telford), Newport Warm Welcome Group, Recharge Telford, Shrewsbury Ark, Stay, Telford Chin Woo, West Mercia Search and Rescue, Willowdene, and Wrekin Housing Group.

The winning individuals were: Colin Cole (Citizens Policing), Judy King, Lea Beven (Foodshare), Michelle John (PEGS), Moira Biggs, Olive Fish (Shropshire RCC), Rex Mavir, Robert Green (East Shropshire Talking Newspaper), Sandra Fraser (Dog AID), Stuart Danks (DM Recruitment), and Tobey Rippard.