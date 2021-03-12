Stellar results for RJAH in National Staff Survey

Staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital have hailed the standard of care at their own organisation – with table-topping feedback in the National NHS Staff Survey.

A best-ever 96% of RJAH staff completing the survey said they would be happy with the standard of care provided if a friend or relative needed treatment. It is the fourth year in a row that the hospital has secured the highest marks in this question, in a survey completed by staff at more than 300 NHS employers.

The specialist orthopaedic hospital also scores highly as a place to work, with 79% saying they would recommend it. That is up by two percentage points on last year, and puts it within the top three in the country.

Surveys were completed between September and November 2020, and Chief Executive Mark Brandreth is delighted with the scores – especially coming in a year when NHS workers have been stretched more than ever by responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s surely been the toughest year that any of us have ever known in the NHS,” he said.

“All of our staff have played a part in responding to this pandemic and many of them are working very differently to how they would normally.



“You can’t get a better endorsement for the standard of care than one that comes from your own people.

“I want to say a great big thank you to all of them for all their hard work. They are what makes RJAH the place it is. They are the best staff in the NHS – it’s something I come out with a lot, but I will never get tired of saying it.”

Findings are grouped into a selection of 10 key themes. RJAH scores well across all 10 – including staff morale, where it has the highest score in the country. That is something it has achieved every year since this metric started was first recorded in 2018.



This year, the survey analysis also took account of changes brought about by the covid-19 pandemic, enabling Trusts to see the morale scores for different sections of their workforce – including those working on covid-19 wards, those redeployed from their usual role, those who have had to work from home, those shielding for their own health, and those shielding to protect a household member.



Across all but one of these areas, RJAH achieved the highest scores in England – something that pleases the Chief Executive, though he also insists they want to improve further.

“The morale of our people is very important to us, and of course we are delighted to have the top score in the country for this measure,” he said.

“However, that score is 6.7 out of 10, which tells you there is still plenty of room for improvement. We will continue to innovate and find new ways to support our staff and make their experience of coming to work a better one.

“The Staff Survey gives a valuable snapshot that helps us to identify areas of focus, and we’re already working with our staff on action plans for this year,” added Mark.

“The pandemic means we’re having to do things differently, but our desire and our drive to be word class in everything we do has not changed one iota.”

The full staff survey report can be found online at: http://www.nhsstaffsurveys.com.