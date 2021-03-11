Whitchurch library set for refurbishment

Whitchurch library is to undergo a much-needed refurbishment to upgrade the lighting, replace the heating system and improve ventilation.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The works will include the installation of low energy lighting throughout the library including motion and dimming controls along with more effective heating and ventilation systems.

Additional work will include replacing ceilings, upgrading alarm systems and improving the fire prevention measures.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“These works are necessary and will vastly improve the library space at the Civic Centre in Whitchurch.

“During the work, which is expected to last until the end of March, library staff will continue to offer Ready Reads from the Market Hall. Library staff look forward to welcoming you back in April if restrictions are lifted.”

The mini refurbishment, at a cost of over £100,000 will be financed through Shropshire Council’s Corporate Landlord Capital Planned Programme