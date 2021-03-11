Shropshire records lowest weekly COVID-19 infection rate since September

Coronavirus cases in the Shropshire Council area have fallen to their lowest level since September.

During the 7-day period between 26 February – 4 March 161 new cases were reported, a decrease of 161 (50%) cases compared to the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 49.8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of the population. For the West Midlands it was 78.4 per 100,000 and for England it was 62. 4 per 100,000.

There were 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Shropshire hospitals. 48 hospital beds at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

During the last week 41% of cases were in the Shrewsbury & Atcham area, 30% were in north Shropshire and 29% were in south Shropshire.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“The sharp reduction in confirmed cases in Shropshire is hugely encouraging.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts and sacrifices of Shropshire residents, who continue to play their part in the battle to get back to normal.

“It is really important that people follow the current coronavirus restrictions and help us continue on the road to recovery.

“It has been a very difficult few months, and I know that people are keen to get out and enjoy the brighter days, but it is also important to keep safe and stop the spread of the virus.

“From experience, we know that when restrictions are eased, people become complacent and cases creep up. If we want to move back to normality as quickly as possible, it is vital that everyone follows the rules.”

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“It is really important we all play our part in keeping our schools open, and moving the country through the roadmap to recovery.

“Schools, parents and pupils across Shropshire have done a fantastic job in adapting to remote learning. However, we believe that classroom learning is vital to our children and young people’s development.

“We have an outstanding testing offer here in Shropshire. Twice-weekly testing using rapid Lateral Flow Tests is available for free to all adults in households with primary school, secondary school and college-aged children, for those without symptoms.

“This includes adults in childcare and support bubbles, as well as adults working in the wider school community, including bus drivers, taxi drivers and after school club leaders.

“I urge all parents take up this offer and play their part in slowing the spread of the virus.”