Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a cat was injured after being shot in Donnington.

Investigating officers say the car was shot in Barn Close on Tuesday possibly by a BB Gun.

The cat received injuries to its back leg and required treatment from a vet. It is now making a recovery.

- Advertisement -

Police would like to hear from any witnesses or those with information.

Email WWTD.SNT@westmercia.pnn.police.uk