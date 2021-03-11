Coronavirus infection rates fall below regional and national average in Telford and Wrekin

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin has fallen steeply, the latest weekly figures show.

This decline of 62% means that Telford and Wrekin infection rate is now below the regional and national average.

Local health leaders are praising local people’s efforts to control the virus but warn that we must continue to follow the rules to keep cases low.

- Advertisement -

For the week ending 7 March 87 people were been diagnosed with Covid-19, a 62% decrease compared with last week’s total of 227 cases.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 48 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000, for the West Midlands, the seven-day infection rate is 72 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

For England, the seven-day infection rate is 59 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

Sadly, six people in the borough have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in the past week (bringing the total borough deaths to 251).

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said: “For a long time, we have had infection rates higher than the regional and national average in Telford and Wrekin.

“I am delighted that we now have the third-lowest infection rates in the West Midlands and are below the national average.

“The steep decline in our infection rates is down to the efforts and sacrifices of our residents.

“Thank you to everyone who has played their part.

“But it is essential to acknowledge that we are not out of the woods yet.

“If we don’t continue to play our part and follow the rules, then cases will rise, and lives will be lost.”

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Through this pandemic, we have grown to appreciate how vital being in the classroom is for children’s education and mental health.

“So it is fantastic to see children return to school this week. Thank you Telford, for staying at home during this lockdown.

“But cases can still rise even with the vaccination rollout. We must continue to follow the rules, so further easing of restrictions continues as planned.

“Let’s continue to play our part in following the rules.”