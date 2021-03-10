11.2 C
Planning notice submitted in relation to former Riverside Medical Practice demolition

By Shropshire Live

The future development of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area has taken another step forward after a planning notice was submitted in relation to the demolition of the former Riverside Medical Practice.

The Riverside area in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
The Riverside area in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The ‘application for prior notice’ will determine if prior approval is required for the demolition – which would simply be to clear the site in preparation for future development.

Shropshire Council says that no immediate construction work is planned at the site or in the Riverside area.

This week Shropshire Council’s Cabinet agreed that the strategic development framework (SDF) for the Riverside go out to consultation later this year. The SDF sets out a framework for future development of a four-hectare site on the Smithfield Riverside, including the site of the medical practice which has been empty since the Practice moved to its new home at the Tannery in October 2020.

No other demolition or development work is currently planned, and the Riverside Shopping Centre will reopen once the current lockdown restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.

Businesses adjacent to the site are being kept informed by the Shrewsbury shopping centres management team.

The application for prior notice has been submitted by Tetra Tech Europe on behalf of Shropshire Council. A response is expected in the next few weeks.

To see the application, click here to visit the Shropshire Council online planning register, and search for reference 21/01189/DEM.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
