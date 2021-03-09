8.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
- Advertisement -

Man arrested for drug and driving offences near Ludlow

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested for drug and driving offences near Ludlow after he was spotted on the A49 driving in excess of 100mph.

Police followed the driver and stopped him in Bitterley. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police followed the driver and stopped him in Bitterley. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police officers were on patrol on the A49 on Sunday when they saw the vehicle which was being driven in the direction of Clee Hill.

They followed the driver and stopped him in Bitterley where he was issued with a section 59 warning for careless driving and a rectification form to replace his aftermarket exhaust with a standard fit one.

- Advertisement -

Officers carried out a search of the car and seized cannabis, cocaine, further drug paraphernalia and cash.

The man, aged 20 from Herefordshire, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Damien Kelly said: “Operation Ankara was designed to tackle anti-social driving in the South Shropshire area due to concerns raised by members of the community around loud exhausts and traffic offences. Officers were patrolling the area of Ludlow when they heard the speeding vehicle and decided to stop it.

“I am extremely pleased we were able to take a quantity of drugs off the streets as well as a driver suspected to be under the influence carelessly driving in an overly loud vehicle.

“Tackling drug offences and associated crime is a priority for the force and we will continue to protect the public from the associated harm that comes with the supply of drugs.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP