Man arrested for drug and driving offences near Ludlow

A man has been arrested for drug and driving offences near Ludlow after he was spotted on the A49 driving in excess of 100mph.

Police followed the driver and stopped him in Bitterley. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police officers were on patrol on the A49 on Sunday when they saw the vehicle which was being driven in the direction of Clee Hill.

They followed the driver and stopped him in Bitterley where he was issued with a section 59 warning for careless driving and a rectification form to replace his aftermarket exhaust with a standard fit one.

Officers carried out a search of the car and seized cannabis, cocaine, further drug paraphernalia and cash.

The man, aged 20 from Herefordshire, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Damien Kelly said: “Operation Ankara was designed to tackle anti-social driving in the South Shropshire area due to concerns raised by members of the community around loud exhausts and traffic offences. Officers were patrolling the area of Ludlow when they heard the speeding vehicle and decided to stop it.

“I am extremely pleased we were able to take a quantity of drugs off the streets as well as a driver suspected to be under the influence carelessly driving in an overly loud vehicle.

“Tackling drug offences and associated crime is a priority for the force and we will continue to protect the public from the associated harm that comes with the supply of drugs.”