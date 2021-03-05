Phased return for Telford College students

Telford College will welcome a gradual return of students from Monday March 8.

Telford College’s sports hall has been turned into a Covid testing centre

All students will this week receive dates and times for their first day back on site, and be expected to take a lateral flow Covid test before commencing classroom activities.

Foundation studies and level one students will return during week beginning March 8, along with some level two students in practical areas.

The return of A level students will be divided between weeks beginning March 8 and 15, but the majority of level three students will not return to college until the weeks beginning March 15 or 22.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “The college has completed robust risk assessments to ensure that all areas are Covid secure.

“It is really important that students return to studying on site, so that they are able to achieve their qualifications. To best support the needs of students, the most vulnerable students will be invited onto site first.

“It is vitally important that all students arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their test time, and no later than the time they have been allocated.”

Students will be directed to the test centre, which has been set up in the college sports centre, on their first day back.

Mr Guest said: “The test will be supervised by trained staff. The lateral flow tests are quick and easy to undertake, using a swab of the nose and throat.

“Results take around half an hour from testing, and will be shared directly with the individual participant.”

It will also be mandatory for students and staff to wear a face covering in classrooms as well as around communal areas of the campus.

To support our local community, Telford College is asking students to remain in college throughout the period of their day, and not leave site, unless to travel home.

Mr Guest said: “We want to thank everyone for embracing and supporting this phased return to site, so we can maintain a safe and secure environment for both staff and students.

“It is so important that we continue to ensure that our students achieve, to give them the best opportunities to succeed in life.”