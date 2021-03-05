Free walk-in covid testing for people with no symptoms coming to Market Drayton

A new walk-in centre that will offer free rapid Lateral Flow Tests to people with no COVID-19 symptoms is to open in Market Drayton on Monday 8 March.

A walk-in centre offering free rapid Lateral Flow Tests to people with no COVID-19 symptoms is to open at Raven House in Market Drayton. Image: Google Street View

The testing centre at Raven House on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton will be open from 12pm initially on Monday 8 March, and then 8am-5pm daily onwards. No prior booking is required.

With around one in three people with COVID-19 having no symptoms, it’s essential that those who have to go out to work are regularly tested with rapid Lateral Flow Tests. We recommend twice a week, so that they aren’t unwittingly spreading the virus as they carry out their essential duties.

Shropshire Council are also encouraging the following groups to attend one of the county’s rapid testing sites:

– Households and support bubbles of school pupils and school staff.

– Those people who have to leave home to make an essential journey, such as shopping for essential items, and to attend medical appointments.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“Even if you have no symptoms, you could still be spreading the virus – and a mild illness for you could be a life-threatening disease for someone else.

“By coming forward for a test, you’ll be helping us to track down the virus and stop it from being passed on. And if you test positive, it’s really important that you self-isolate for 10 days, and that your close contacts self-isolate too. That’s the only way we’ll be able to break the chain of transmission.”

The Lateral Flow Tests are self-administered, with staff on hand to offer guidance, and are a simple swab of the throat and the nose. Test results are available within 30 minutes, and those who can’t work from home can get tested twice a week.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should NOT go to any of the rapid testing centres. Instead, they should stay at home and book a test online or by calling 119.

Anyone with symptoms, or who tests positive for COVID-19, must not leave their home for 10 days. Other members of their household must stay at home for 10 days too, and anyone who’s told that they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must not leave their home for 10 days either.

People are reminded that they must continue to stay at home as much as possible, observe social distancing rules when they have to go out, wear a face mask where required, and wash their hands regularly throughout the day.

Rapid testing facilities for people with no symptoms are available at the following locations:

Council-run sites (booking required)

The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, SY1 4NG

Halo, Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms, SY7 9PS

Stanier Hall, Thomas Adams Sixth Form, Noble Street, Wem, SY4 5DT

Tests can be booked online at http://www.shropshire.gov.uk/lfdpublictesting/

Pharmacies (booking required)

Several Shropshire pharmacies are now offering rapid testing for people who cannot work from home. Tests can be booked online using https://www.1centralhealth.co.uk/shropshirelft

Walk-in testing (No booking required)

Bridgnorth Community Centre, Severn Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth, WV15 6BB

Raven House, 129 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, TF9 3AH (From 12pm on Monday 8 March)

The Victoria Centre, Victoria Road, Oswestry SY11 2HT.