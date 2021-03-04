Man found guilty of murder following attack on Brown Clee Hill

A man has been found guilty of the murder of Richard Hall, who was killed in an attack on Brown Clee Hill last summer.

Moses Christensen. Image: West Mercia Police

Richard, who was 70, and from Perton, in Staffordshire was walking on Brown Clee Hill on Thursday 13 August when he was stabbed to death. His body was found a day later on Friday 14 August after he died as a result of his injuries.

Yesterday (Wednesday 3 March), a jury at Stafford Crown Court found Moses Christensen, 22, from Oldswinford in Stourbridge, guilty of his murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said:

“Richard Hall’s family have understandably been left shattered by his loss, Richard was simply taking a walk on Brown Clee Hill when he was tragically killed in a senseless attack.

“Moses Christensen is clearly a dangerous individual and I’m pleased the jury has reached the verdict it has and found him guilty of murder. He had no motive to kill Richard Hall other than Richard was sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time. Moses Christensen’s violent and horrific actions have left a family without a husband, father and grandad, a man who was respected by many. and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Richard Hall

Richard’s family has paid tribute to an amazing husband, father and grandad.

They said: “Richard was a brilliant man in every way, 70 years young, an amazing husband, father and grandad. A man with so much to live for who’s life was so brutally and senselessly taken away by what can only be described as an act of pure evil, perpetrated by pure evil. It beggars belief that this could happen to someone simply talking a walk on a summers evening in such a remote and beautiful location.

“We as a family have been left shattered by these events and will never fully comprehend what has tragically taken place. No sentence imposed by any court could give us complete justice for Richard. A truly wonderful man who was loved, admired and respected by so many people and his memory will never fade.”