Shrewsbury’s Town Walls to close for gas main repairs following leak

Shrewsbury’s Town Walls will be closed to traffic from this Wednesday as engineers move in to fix a gas leak.

Cadent, which manages the local gas network, has identified an issue with a 12-inch diameter main that runs directly under Town Walls.

The company said the leak is small, under constant monitoring, and not posing any immediate danger. But it does need to be fixed as soon as possible.

A repair plan has been agreed with Shropshire Council which requires the closure of this one-way street to ensure a safe work area.

The road will be closed at 9am on Wednesday 3 March and a diversion will be signposted.

It is hoped to have Town Walls reopen by the end of this week.

There should be no interruption to local gas supply.

Cadent says if anyone smells gas, day or night, they must ring 0800 111 999 immediately. Please do not wait, or think it is related to work in the area. It may not be and must be checked.