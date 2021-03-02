New community food hub opened in Hadley

A new food hub has been created at Hadley Learning Community in Telford to provide essential supplies for families and young people in need across the Learning Community Trust.

Education Welfare Officer Dan Santopietro at the LCT food hub

The hub is open every school day from 9am to 3pm, and is stocked with a wide range of products including toiletries, tinned foods, drinks, ready meals and cereals.

Nikki Morrison, Education Welfare Officer at the Trust, said: “We are encouraging people who need food or essential toiletries to take what they need, and donate if they can.

“We know some of our families are struggling at the moment for a variety of reasons, and we want to do whatever we can to help.

“Hungry children don’t concentrate well at school, so it is in everyone’s interest to make use of this facility if they feel a need. We also welcome any donations from the local community.”

The school said it owed a big thanks to All Saints Church, Blakemores and Morrisons for helping to provide initial stock for the hub.

Hadley Learning Community is part of the Learning Community Trust, which has been running a similar ‘Community Fridge’ initiative at Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington for several months.

The Wrekin View project won the top prize at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Champion’ awards, and earned the school official recognition as a UK Business Hero.

In a letter to the school, HRH The Countess of Wessex said it gave her great pride to hear how organisations were going ‘the extra mile to help during this Coronavirus pandemic’.