Driver dies after vehicle leaves the road in Wem

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Wem at the weekend.

The collision happened at around 1.30am on Saturday 27 February on the B5065.

Investigating officers say that for reasons yet to be established the vehicle left the road and struck a number of trees before becoming partially submerged in a small amount of water.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place however his next of kin has been informed.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses can contact West Mercia Police online under the Tell Us About section of www.westmercia.police.uk using reference  00132_I_27022021.

