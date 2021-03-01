Rise in pupils being offered place at preferred secondary schools

More children than ever who applied on-time are today being offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools in the county.

In Telford and Wrekin, more secondary applications were received than ever before, and more places were offered at first preference schools compared to previous years.

Telford & Wrekin Council says 2,222 applications were received on time and every applicant who applied was offered a school place.

In total 94.8 per cent of applicants were offered a place at one of their preferred schools, with the remaining 5.8 per cent offered alternative places.

Of those, 1773 (79.8 per cent) received their first preference, 244 (11 per cent) their second preference and 63 (3 per cent) their third preference.

In Shropshire Council’s area, where 2,897 children sought places at secondary schools, 91.4 per cent – 2,648 children – were offered their first preference school.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People, Education & Lifelong Learning said:

“The number of applications we’re receiving each year is increasing, and we’re working with our schools, to meet demand and parental preferences where possible.

“We’re continuing to provide more places through our commitment to expand secondary schools within the borough and have made sure that, once again, no-one who applies on-time is without a place.

“We’ve also been able to offer nearly 95% of applicants one of their preferences”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds added: “Putting down only one school doesn’t increase your chances of getting in there, sadly it may increase your chances of disappointment. We strongly recommend that all families contact their local schools to discuss viewing arrangements and then use all four preferences on their application form.”

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s executive director of children’s services, said:

“At this stage in the 2021 admissions process, Shropshire is delighted that a high percentage of pupils, even more than last year, have been offered their first preference school.

“We have always met a high percentage of first preference requests and been ranked amongst the top three West Midlands local authorities.

“Parents are invited to submit three preferences, and over 96 per cent of Shropshire parents have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.”