3.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 1, 2021

Emergency services attend water rescue at Chelmarsh Reservoir

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Emergency services were called to a water rescue at Chelmarsh Reservoir near Bridgnorth this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm, with emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports one casualty was out of the water on their arrival with crews assisting paramedics to carry the casualty to the air ambulance which had landed nearby.

- Advertisement -

Five fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The condition of the casualty is not currently known.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP