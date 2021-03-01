Emergency services attend water rescue at Chelmarsh Reservoir

Emergency services were called to a water rescue at Chelmarsh Reservoir near Bridgnorth this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm, with emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports one casualty was out of the water on their arrival with crews assisting paramedics to carry the casualty to the air ambulance which had landed nearby.

- Advertisement -

Five fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The condition of the casualty is not currently known.