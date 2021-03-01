3.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 1, 2021

Appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure incident in Madeley

By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are investigating after a man exposed himself in Madeley at the weekend.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday when the man exposed himself to a woman in a car in Legges Way.

The man is described as aged between 16 and 20 years old and was wearing dark trousers and a dark jacket with a white top underneath.

Officers say he was with another man who was carrying a large white box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police online under the Tell Us About section of www.westmercia.police.uk using reference 22/15233/21.

