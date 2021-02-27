Work will see rubbish cleared from alongside several Shropshire roads

Litter is be picked alongside several Shropshire roads in a month-long effort to clear waste and rubbish from many of the county’s major roads.

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council and its service provider Kier, starting on Monday 8 March and ending on 31 March. Some will be carried out during the day, and some will be done overnight.

The council says the work is being undertaken due to the substantial amount of litter alongside these important stretches of road.

Work will be taking place along the following roads, with additional work also set to be announced:

– 8 March for four nights – A5112/A5 (Dobbies Island) to A458/A5 Welshpool Road

– 9 March for two days – A49/A5 to A49/A53

– 15 March for four nights – A5/A49 (Preston Island) to A5112/A5 (Dobbies Island)

– 16 March for two days – A458/A5 Welshpool Road to Felton Butler roundabout A5

– 22 March for four nights – A5/B4394 to A49/A5 (Preston Island)

– 23 March for two days – A49 roadside litter pick from Ludlow to Church Stretton, from Sheet Road/Lower Galdeford

– 30 March for two days – B4386 from Yockleton/Ford Heath junction, to junction with A5, and A5 from Edgebold to Woodcote.

Where work is taking place on dual carriageways, lane closures or diversion may be needed.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We all hate seeing litter at the side of our roads, but I’m determined to do something about it – and I ask people to help me in my quest to keep Shropshire litter-free.

“People can help by taking their litter home with them, or putting it in a bin. Most people do and I thank them for doing so. I’d also like to thank the groups in our villages and towns who are helping by doing their own litterpicking.

“Unfortunately, there are many others who choose to leave litter and rubbish at the side of the road. This is expensive to clear up, harms the environment and puts the safety of other motorists at risk.

“So, I ask everyone to play their part and help ensure our roads and roadsides are tidier, free from litter, and safer.”