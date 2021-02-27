RJAH covid vaccination hospital hub administers 20,000th jab

The covid vaccination hospital hub at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has administered its 20,000th jab this week.

Pip Wright, who was the 20,000th patient to receive their covid vaccine at the RJAH Hospital Hub

In just over six weeks since the first batch of vaccines arrived at the Oswestry-based hospital site, more than 20,000 jabs have been given to the first set of patient priority groups, including health and social care staff from across the region.

Spinal cord injury patient Pip Wright, from Tarporley, was the recipient of the milestone vaccine.

She said: “I feel absolutely delighted that I was the 20,000th person at the hub at RJAH to have had the vaccine – what an amazing milestone that is. It’s also extremely reassuring for me and my family.

“I’m classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable and although that’s not how I associate myself, it feels great to know I will have some protection from the virus in the weeks to come.”

Pip broke four vertebrae after having a horse riding accident last year. She has been a rehabilitation patient on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) since last October.

Nurse Rebecca Warren was the clinician who went to the ward to give Pip her vaccine. Rebecca, who is the Clinical Lead Nurse for the RJAH Hospital Hub, already knew Pip well as she was redeployed from her usual role as Ward Manager on MCSI to take on the vaccination position.

Rebecca said: “I’m so thrilled that not only was it me that administered the jab to the lovely Pip – a patient I’m very fond of through my previous role on MCSI – but also that we’ve hit the 20,000 milestone.

“It’s a huge reason to celebrate, it’s a monumental step towards helping to protect everyone against this awful virus and I’m so proud of everyone that is working to support the vaccination effort – and also those who are coming forward for their vaccine.

“Being vaccinated is our route back to normality, safety and being able to see our loved ones again.”

The hospital hub at RJAH is being run in partnership with the North Shropshire Primary Care Network (a group of GP practices).