Overnight road closures in Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury

The A5191 at Spring Gardens in Shrewsbury is to close for two nights in March as resurfacing work takes place as part of the Flaxmill Maltings development.

The road will be closed overnight on Monday 15 March and Tuesday 16 March 2021 for resurfacing of the road, including the Sultan Road roundabout.

On both nights Spring Gardens will be closed from 8pm to 6am, with the resurfacing taking place earlier into the evening, and the traffic management kept on overnight for curing purposes.

The work is the final stage of roadworks being carried out as part of the Flaxmill Maltings development works.

During the closure traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route and access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place.

Work is being carried out by Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd on behalf of Historic England.

Alun Griffiths will be sending out letters to residents and will liaise with the fire station and affected businesses within the area. Advance warning signs will be placed on site two weeks prior to the resurfacing work starting.

Shropshire Council has requested that noise prevention measures are put in place to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum whilst operatives are working.

Flaxmill Maltings infrastructure works

Work began in June 2020 and has included the construction of a new access road to the Mill and upgrades to the existing A5191 that runs to the front of the Mill. The work also includes the creation of a new entrance into the site and the enlargement of the mini-roundabout at the junction of Sultan Road and Spring Gardens.

Two new zebra crossings and a new coach drop off and collection point are being created. Work to improve adjoining footpaths are also being carried out, as well as work by utility companies.