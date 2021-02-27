9.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 27, 2021

Firefighters tackle fire at Ludlow butchers

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters attended a fire at a butchers in Ludlow town centre on Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to Andrews Francis Butchers in Market street at around 6.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances from Ludlow and Craven Arms.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two covering jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the building of smoke, whilst thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended along with West Mercia Police officers.

Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
