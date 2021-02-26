3.9 C
Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following Telford collision

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a three-vehicle collision in Ketley Bank.

At around 4.40pm on Tuesday 23 February three vehicles – a Ford Fiesta, a VW Polo and Ford Focus – were involved in the collision on Greyhound Hill. The Ford Focus was parked at the time of the incident.

The 45 year-old driver of the Fiesta suffered injuries and was taken to hospital following the collision. Police say he was arrested at the scene but taken to hospital due a suspected head injury. 

Officers remained with him to conduct road traffic procedures before he was later returned to his home address, having been released under investigation. In the early hours of 25 February police were notified that sadly he had died at home.

Due to police contact with the man in the days prior to his death the matter has been referred to West Mercia Police’s Professional Standards Department as is normal procedure.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage or any information that can help officers with their enquiries is asked to report the information online, quoting incident number 437i of 23 February or you can call 101.

