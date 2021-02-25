Wellington Orbit make second delivery of care packages to NHS staff

Wellington Orbit’s second delivery of care packages to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has been a success with packages being shared between the two Hospital sites.

Wellington Orbit has supported the NHS staff at both Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Photo: Wellington Orbit

The value of this months package delivery was over £500 thanks to the contributions from the community and Wellington Orbit’s continued commitment to supporting the NHS whilst their cinema remains closed.

Each package contained a large poster with thank you messages that they received from the community as well as a great selection of goodies and essentials to help the NHS staff through their shift.

- Advertisement -

Since the beginning of the 3rd lockdown, Wellington Orbit have been committed to supporting the NHS staff at both Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to help them through these difficult times. In January the Orbit delivered over 40 hampers of similar items and has plans to support them once again in March.

Chairman Phil Morris-Jones commented “The Wellington Orbit is more than just a cinema, it’s a project to delight the community. This is a small token of our appreciation, combined with messages of support and gratitude from the community for the incredible work done by all of the staff”.

Wellington Orbit would like to thank Ken Francis Butchers for helping with the collection of donations from the community as well as everyone who donated or sent in thank you messages.