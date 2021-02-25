Coronavirus: Shropshire’s infection rate remains higher than the national average

The infection rate of COVID-19 cases in the Shropshire Council area remains higher than the national average despite a decline in cases.

During the 7-day period from 12 to 18 February in Shropshire, 428 new cases were reported, a decrease of 64 (13%) cases compared to the previous week.



Shropshire’s seven-day infection rate was 132.5 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of the population which is higher than the national average of 121.3 per 100,000.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:



“Whilst the number of cases we have across the county are continuing to decline, they are still higher than the national average – which is always a cause for concern.



“We are still seeing a high number of outbreaks in both care homes and work-based settings, and we are working hard with all affected parties to help reduce the number of infections in these settings.”

COVID-19 local stats

Sadly there were 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Shropshire hospitals over the period with 91 hospital beds at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals were occupied by COVID-19 patients. During the last week 35% of cases were in the Shrewsbury & Atcham area with 40% were in north Shropshire and 25% were in south Shropshire.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, added:



“Earlier this week, the Prime Minister detailed the initial steps that will see the easing of Lockdown restrictions here in England. We cannot afford to endanger all of the hard work and sacrifices our communities have made for the best part of a year; so for now, please stick to the rules and stay at home. We have continued to show as a county how resilient we are in the face of adversity, and I know we will keep doing all we can to follow the rules in place. Every day we stay at home is another day closer to things getting back to normal.



“I am very grateful for the efforts of our residents to bring COVID-19 case rates in Shropshire down. If we follow the current restrictions, get tested if we have any COVID-19 symptoms and take up the vaccine when offered it, there is no reason why we won’t be able to see the restrictions ease over the coming months ahead.”