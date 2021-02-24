Witness appeal after Telford teenager is taken to flat and assaulted

Detectives in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was taken to a flat in the town and assaulted.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Monday 22 February at around 8pm.

Police say the teenager was walking along Alma Avenue, Malinslee, when he was approached by four young men, believed to be in their late teens. They took the boy, by foot, through the town centre to a flat near town where he was assaulted.

The next morning he left the flat and ran towards Aldi, Grange Central, in the town centre but the offenders followed him and took him to Telford Town Park. They made off a short time later and the victim was located by a member of the public at just after 9am. He had suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The offenders are described as black and in their late teens. One of them was wearing a mask over his eyes.

Detective Sergeant Deborah Bentley said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We have taken a statement from the victim and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation, as the public would expect.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and one line of enquiry is that the offenders may be known to the victim. We understand this will be very alarming to the local community and as such we have put additional patrols in the area for reassurance.

“If anyone heard or saw anything at any of the locations mentioned then we would like to hear from them. We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving through the town centre on Monday evening or Tuesday morning and has a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call police on 101 and quote incident number 81i of 23 February.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.