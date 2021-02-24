Telford landlords fined

A lettings agency based in Telford and its director and former director have been fined for failing to produce gas safety certificates and information about legal interests in the properties.

For former director of First 4 Let, Satinderjit Singh Thiara, it was the second Telford & Wrekin Council prosecution. In June 2019 he was fined for creating false tenancies to avoid paying council tax on empty properties.

On Monday 15 February he and current director Nachhattar Singh Thiara, both of Jackfield were summoned to appear before Shropshire Magistrates sitting in Telford.

- Advertisement -

In their absence, the court heard they failed to produce documents when requested to do so by Telford & Wrekin Council. These included information on tenants and gas safety records.

The company was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £1,662 and a victim surcharge of £52.

Satinderjit Singh Thiara was fined £246 and ordered to pay costs of £1,662 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Nachhattar Singh Thiara was fined £1,153 and ordered to pay costs of £1,662 and a victim surcharge of £115. He was also the owner of 2 of the houses.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “This case shows the importance we place on making sure people in our borough have somewhere safe to live.

“The documents requested of landlords by our housing officers enable us to enforce housing legislation.

“The fining of ‘First 4 Let’ and its director and former director should act as a deterrent to other landlords and serve as a warning that we take such matters very seriously.”