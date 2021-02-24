St Laurence’s Church in Ludlow launches live-stream service

St Laurence’s Church in Ludlow has launched its own professional level live-stream service, enabling their parishioners to still access services and events even if they can’t get to church.

Peter Nield, Director of Finance at St Laurence’s with some of their live-streaming equipment

Working in partnership with film and live-stream experts Wild Edric Media, they now have a full multi-camera system to broadcast online on a regular basis to a remote congregation or audience. And the key thing is, they are able to do it themselves with professional level production standards.

Peter Nield, Director of Finance at St Laurence’s said “We have worked during the COVID period with Wild Eric Media to create and stream both a charity recital to support the Food Bank and deliver a community stream for Remembrance Day which reached over 1,000 people in Ludlow.

The benefits of reaching those self isolating and to support the wider community has been a valuable addition to our increasing digital output. The Space at St Laurence’s is well known for offering a wide range of community concerts, major arts events and civic services and with our own streaming kit we can reach out and support the broadest community audience.”

Carl Walker, Managing Director at Wild Edric Media added: “As a media production company, we have many years of live-stream experience and so were delighted when St Laurence’s approached us to consult on a broadcast solution for them.

“We were then not only able to source and supply all of the live-stream components they needed, but also install the equipment and provide in-depth training and documentation for their volunteers. We believe the system will enable those not able to attend church to still enjoy services both during and also post-lock down, and offers St Laurence’s the ability to broadcast other events such as organ recitals and choral concerts to a much wider, even international audience.”

The project has been such a success that Wild Edric Media are now offering this Live-Stream Solution to other Houses of Worship who are looking at alternative ways of reaching their congregation both now and in the future.