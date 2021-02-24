RJAH patients given a boost thanks to ‘pick-me-up’ packages

Those who have a loved one staying at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) can now send them a personalised pick-me-up package thanks to the hospital’s League of Friends.

Pictured is Sarah Scott with her pick-me-up package

While strict visiting restrictions are in place the League of Friends has launched this service so those who have a loved one staying at RJAH are able to send them a message and/or a gift bag during their stay.

Richard Scott contacted the hospital Friends in order to send his wife Sarah a loving message and a gift bag during her stay at RJAH following a full hip replacement.

Richard said: “I was very concerned about not being able to be with Sarah immediately before and after her surgery, so it was such a relief when I became aware of this service – at the very least it meant I was able to ensure that she had a wonderful surprise gift to receive post-surgery.

“I was able to let her know that despite not being able to be there physically, the rest of the family and I were thinking of her and looking forward to her returning home.

“This service the League of Friends is providing really is invaluable, especially at a time when we are unable to visit our loved ones at such a vulnerable and lonely time.”

Sarah said: “Staying in hospital and not being able to see those closest to you can feel quite isolating – so receiving a gift bag full of my favourite treats, a good magazine and the loveliest message from my husband was just the pick-me-up I needed post-op.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the League of Friends, said: “The League of Friends is absolutely delighted to be able to provide this service to patients from their loved ones.

“It is such a difficult time for everyone and especially hard for those in hospital unable to have visitors – anything that helps to cheer patients up is our pleasure!”

If you would like to arrange a pick-me-up package for your loved one all you have to do is email: love.RJAH@nhs.net, including your message and/or whether you would like to send a gift – and a member of the League of Friends team will deliver the message or gift, as required.

Gift bags are available at a cost of £5, £10 and £15 to include a choice of magazines, snacks and confectionary. If you would like to send a gift bag with your message, please provide your contact number in the email, as payment will be taken by credit/debit card over the phone.

This service runs Monday to Friday – all messages received by 3pm will be printed and put in a League of Friends gift card and delivered to the ward, where your loved one is staying. Messages received after 3pm will be delivered the next day.