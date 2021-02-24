13.2 C
RJAH patients given a boost thanks to ‘pick-me-up’ packages

Those who have a loved one staying at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) can now send them a personalised pick-me-up package thanks to the hospital’s League of Friends.

Pictured is Sarah Scott with her pick-me-up package
While strict visiting restrictions are in place the League of Friends has launched this service so those who have a loved one staying at RJAH are able to send them a message and/or a gift bag during their stay.

Richard Scott contacted the hospital Friends in order to send his wife Sarah a loving message and a gift bag during her stay at RJAH following a full hip replacement.

Richard said: “I was very concerned about not being able to be with Sarah immediately before and after her surgery, so it was such a relief when I became aware of this service – at the very least it meant I was able to ensure that she had a wonderful surprise gift to receive post-surgery.

“I was able to let her know that despite not being able to be there physically, the rest of the family and I were thinking of her and looking forward to her returning home.

“This service the League of Friends is providing really is invaluable, especially at a time when we are unable to visit our loved ones at such a vulnerable and lonely time.”

Sarah said: “Staying in hospital and not being able to see those closest to you can feel quite isolating – so receiving a gift bag full of my favourite treats, a good magazine and the loveliest message from my husband was just the pick-me-up I needed post-op.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the League of Friends, said: “The League of Friends is absolutely delighted to be able to provide this service to patients from their loved ones. 

“It is such a difficult time for everyone and especially hard for those in hospital unable to have visitors – anything that helps to cheer patients up is our pleasure!”

If you would like to arrange a pick-me-up package for your loved one all you have to do is email: love.RJAH@nhs.net, including your message and/or whether you would like to send a gift – and a member of the League of Friends team will deliver the message or gift, as required.

Gift bags are available at a cost of £5, £10 and £15 to include a choice of magazines, snacks and confectionary. If you would like to send a gift bag with your message, please provide your contact number in the email, as payment will be taken by credit/debit card over the phone.

This service runs Monday to Friday – all messages received by 3pm will be printed and put in a League of Friends gift card and delivered to the ward, where your loved one is staying.  Messages received after 3pm will be delivered the next day.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
