New Clinical Staff for Churchmere Medical Group in Wake of Whitchurch Merger

New clinical staff members are currently being recruited at the Churchmere Medical Group in light of the merger with Dodington Surgery, say health bosses at NHS Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

In the midst of a recruitment process, patients in Whitchurch are being reassured that measures are in place to ensure a smooth transition to Churchmere once Dodington Surgery closes at the end of March 2021.

Dodington patients are also being advised to visit the Churchmere Medical Group website for more information on the new clinical staffing team and services available.

From 1 April, patients will be able to choose to attend either of the general practice sites at Bridgewater or Claypit Street.

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “We understand that patients may be feeling concerned about the transition from Dodington to Churchmere.

“Plans are in place to continue services uninterrupted and the recruitment of new clinical members of staff means patients need not worry.

“If anyone requires further reassurance or assistance, please feel free to contact the Patient Advice Liaison Service (PALS) on 0800 0320897 or email: SHRCCG.CustomerCare@nhs.net.”

Patients will be automatically transferred from the Dodington patient list to Churchmere Medical Group. A letter has been sent to all patient households to explain the changes.