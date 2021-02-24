Mobile operator EE extends rural 4G coverage in Shropshire

Mobile network operator EE is extending its 4G coverage in five areas of Shropshire as part of the Shared Rural Network initiative.

The Shared Rural Network initiative is a programme between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by the middle of this decade.

The upgrades announced today fall under the first phase of the Shared Rural Network, where EE will invest to significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’ by 2024.

- Advertisement -

The areas to be upgraded in Shropshire include Leebotwood, Hodnet, Cleobury Mortimer, Llanyblodwel and Moreton Corbet.

Across the UK, a total of 579 locations are to benefit from the extended EE 4G coverage by the end of 2021 – 333 in England, 132 in Scotland, 76 in Wales, and 38 in Northern Ireland. All sites have been made available for other operators to share under the scheme.

Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure, said:

“I’m delighted to see the great strides EE is making to boost 4G services in countryside communities as part of the Shared Rural Network agreement, which was brokered and is part funded by the government.

“We’re investing half a billion pounds in this landmark deal to extend mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK and it will help us build back better from the pandemic.”

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said:

“Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas. The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build. There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone.”