Food recall alert as contaminated chicken products found in Shropshire

Shropshire food businesses and residents are being urged to check for chicken products contaminated with salmonella that have been found in the county.

SFC Chicken Poppets, take home bucket and chicken nuggets

One batch of the contaminated products was discovered by Shropshire Council staff during a recent inspection of a Shropshire business. The batch was immediately removed from sale.

The products in question are SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Buckets. SFC Whole is now recalling some of these products.

SFC chicken poppets are the subject of a food alert by the FSA

Vestey Foods has also recalled one of its products after finding salmonella. The Chick Inn 32 Jumbo Chicken Nuggets were sold at Heron Foods, B&M, and B&M Express only (England and Wales only).

Chick Inn 32 Jumbo Chicken Nuggets has a pack size of 650g, Lot number 31453058

and are best before end of January 2022.

Do Not Consume

If you have one of the affected products. Instead, you should return them to the shop where you bought them for a full refund. Alternatively, you can email a photo of the packaging (clearly showing the batch code) to customerservices@sfcwholesale.co.uk.

What should you do now?

Food businesses are advised to check if they have any affected stock and remove them from sale immediately, and also display all relevant point of sale notices if they sell any of the affected products (even if not the same batch number).

Consumers are advised to check if they have bought any of the affected products. If you have bought affected products, do not to consume them, and contact the store you bought them from immediately.

You should always be vigilant when purchasing or checking any products you may have at home.

The Food Standards Agency advise you to always take care when storing, handling and cooking these types of frozen breaded chicken products, to help reduce the risk of food poisoning for you and your family.

If anyone has any concerns, business or consumer, you can contact the Shropshire Council by emailing food@shropshire.gov.uk or calling 0345 678 9067.

Food Standards Agency

Full details of products affected can be found by visiting the Food Standards Agency alerts page