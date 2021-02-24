13.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Campaigners against Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road to host virtual public meeting

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Campaigners against the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road are this evening holding a virtual public meeting.

The road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury
The road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Green Party is hosting the online meeting at 7.30pm, they say if given the go-ahead is likely to prove ruinous for Shropshire both financially and environmentally.

A planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road was last week submitted by Shropshire Council. If approved, a new, single carriageway road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury, with new bridges over the River Severn and its flood plain and the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line.

- Advertisement -

Tonight’s meeting is being hosted by veteran sustainable transport campaigner and Green Party member Emma Bullard.

Emma said: “This road is destined to be a total disaster for Shropshire. It will not solve Shrewsbury’s congestion problems and will actually lead to more traffic. Building it will generate tens of thousands of tonnes of CO2 emissions and destroy wildlife habitats, as well as seriously threatening Shrewsbury’s drinking water. This goes completely against the Climate Emergency that Shropshire declared.

“Most of all, though, the road will ruin Shropshire financially. Shropshire Council is in dire financial difficulties due to the pandemic and buying overpriced shopping centres. But our council leaders have committed us to paying £28.5 million for the road as well as all of any overspend.”

The talk will discuss why the campaigners think the North West Road will fail to address Shrewsbury’s traffic problems, as well as looking at better alternatives, such as those put forward in the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.

To book a free ticket for the meeting see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/why-the-north-west-road-will-ruin-shrewsbury-tickets-141806895241″

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP