Monday, February 22, 2021

Person cut free from vehicle following collision on A53 at Astley

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Emergency services attended a collision on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended the collision landing in a field next to the A53. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops
One person was left trapped following the two-vehicle collision, Shrewsbury Police say no persons involved suffered serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police all attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services says they extricated one casualty from a vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
