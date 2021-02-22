Person cut free from vehicle following collision on A53 at Astley

Emergency services attended a collision on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury this morning.
One person was left trapped following the two-vehicle collision, Shrewsbury Police say no persons involved suffered serious injuries.
West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police all attended.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services says they extricated one casualty from a vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.