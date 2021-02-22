Person cut free from vehicle following collision on A53 at Astley

Emergency services attended a collision on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended the collision landing in a field next to the A53. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

One person was left trapped following the two-vehicle collision, Shrewsbury Police say no persons involved suffered serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police all attended.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services says they extricated one casualty from a vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.