Six people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a property in Shrewsbury last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called after a carbon monoxide detector activated at the property on Coleham Head at around 11.18pm.

Firefighters attending said the leak was caused by a faulty flue on a wood burning stove.

The six people were taken to hospital for further checks.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury with the crew spending around an hour at the incident.