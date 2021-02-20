10.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 20, 2021

Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Arleston

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Arleston on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened outside the row of shops on Dawley Road between 1.30pm and 2.00pm.

The victim was crossing the road towards the shops when he was punched in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and suffer bruising.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact PC Cound at Malinsgate Police Station by calling him directly on 07866 215 052 or emailing william.cound@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed to the police free and anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
