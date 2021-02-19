£115k grant for Bridgnorth’s Majestic cinema welcomed

Government grant funding of £115k for the Majestic cinema in Bridgnorth has been welcomed by local MP, Philip Dunne.

The funding forms part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. The latest grants, awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, build on over £1 billion awarded to a huge range of cultural and heritage organisations last year.

In October the BFI awarded the Majestic Cinema in Bridgenorth a one off health and safety grant of almost £10,000 to help make the venue Covid-secure for staff and for audiences. The latest grant of £115,380 is to help business sustainability, ensuring they are able to survive through to the spring and beyond when they can hopefully reopen their doors to audiences again.

- Advertisement -

Mr Dunne said: “I am delighted that having first received almost £10,000 in October to make the cinema covid-secure, the Majestic has now received further funding of £115,000 as part of the government’s culture recovery fund.

It has been an incredibly difficult year for cultural institutions across the country, so I hope these funding grants from the £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund will help sustain cultural venues until customers can return safely.”

The Majestic is part of Reel Cinemas, which has been awarded £1,500,000 in grants to support 13 multiplexes.

KC Suri, Head of Reel Cinemas, said: “It has been very important to us to pursue all opportunities to protect the jobs of every staff member at Reel Cinemas, and to enable the cinemas to reopen, when permitted, to continue to serve our communities. This is why we want to thank the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the BFI who have awarded us this grant from the Culture Recovery Fund. This vital funding will enable us to protect job security and to manage our business sustainability at this challenging time.”