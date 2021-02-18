5.6 C
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Warrant carried out in Whitchurch in connection with large scale importation of cannabis

By Chris Pritchard

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary investigating the importation of illegal drugs this morning carried out a warrant in Whitchurch.

The warrant was one of a series of dawn raids which also included addresses in Chester, Saltney, Frodsham and Tarporley.

Eight men, aged 25 to 43, and two women, aged 25 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply and importation of Class B drugs (cannabis) and money laundering.

The arrests follow an investigation spanning almost a year by detectives from Chester CID into the alleged importation of Class B drugs (cannabis).

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, who has lead the investigation, said: “The operation today is the result of a complex investigation into the importation of illegal drugs on what can only be described as an industrial scale.

“The investigation was launched in April 2020 when officers intercepted a number of packages, which were all bound for the same address in Helsby.

“We believe that these drugs are linked to an organised crime gang who have been importing from America for sale across the UK.”

A large amount of cash was recovered by officers during the warrants.

All ten are currently in custody being questioned by officers.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
