New lease of life for historic Haybridge Hall

Regeneration work to convert a historic building in Hadley into retirement apartments has been completed.

Haybridge Hall in Hadley

Haybridge Hall has been transformed into ten elegant, new apartments by The Wrekin Housing Group. The project followed a significant investment from Wrekin together with grant funding from Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council and has welcome its first residents this week.

The complex build was carried out by Novus Property Solutions and involved retaining and extensive renovation of the existing Façade and parapet to complement the building. The new, one and two bedroom apartments are complemented by sympathetically styled communal spaces, including a glazed atrium. A new planted patio area with seating has also been created for residents to relax and enjoy.

The new facilities offer residents easy to manage, modern homes for their retirement with services such as a dedicated retirement living coordinator, and organised social activities.

The project set out to bring Haybridge Hall back into use by renovating it to contemporary standards allowing it to remain in use for years to come.

Matt Beckley Development Manager for Wrekin said, “We’re delighted that residents are now moving into these apartments. The project has seen the retention of the hall’s original façade together with many original features that have been repaired and refurbished including wood panel fire surround, glazed fireplace, stained and etched glass. The hall now incorporates modern facilities together with original features which have been enhanced and preserved.”

Wrekin worked with developer Novus whose experience in heritage refurbishment helped bring the project to fruition.

Ben Wood, Contracts Manager for Novus Property Solutions said; “The work has completely refreshed the property, allowing it to provide fantastic local accommodation for older people for many years to come. At Novus we’ve built up a wealth of experience in heritage refurbishment, allowing us to bring buildings back into use and we’re thrilled to see people moving in.”

Haybridge Hall was built around 1870 and the 150 year old building was bequeathed to the people of Hadley in 1962 by Graham Murphy, from the family which owned Wrekin Brewery.