Police issue warning as fraudsters target people in Shropshire

West Mercia Police has today warned that criminals pretending to be police officers are again attempting to defraud people in Shropshire.

Police will never ask you to handover or transfer money or purchase vouchers.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “Fraudsters traditionally target older, more vulnerable people however anyone can be a target. They can often be incredibly convincing giving you no reason to think they aren’t genuine. However, I want people to be aware that police will never ask you to handover or transfer money, for whatever reason. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer you should hang up immediately.

“Fraudsters scams can be very elaborate, very convincing and very cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, don’t be pressured and give yourself time to stop and think.

“If the crime is still in progress, because for example, you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash or are going to visit your bank or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, you should call the police to report this on 999.”