Designs sought for Dawley sculpture park

A new sculpture trail is being developed in a Telford woodland, with local people being asked to help create it.

Ian Preece, Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council at Jubilee Woods

Great Dawley Town Council has launched the initiative as part of its improvements to Jubilee Woods in Dawley Bank and as a memorial to the pandemic.

Ian Preece, Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, explained that the woodland had been enhanced recently as one of Telford and Wrekin Council’s Telford @ 50 Legacy Grant projects.

- Advertisement -

“We have also been working in partnership with the Dawley Bank Residents Group to make improvements to Jubilee Woods, which were overgrown and not accessible to the community, and now want to go one step further by installing five wooden sculptures,” Ian said.

“The installation of a footpath in November 2020 opened up the area to encourage local people to take advantage of this beautiful natural environment which has an abundance of wildlife right on the Great Dawley doorstep.”

Great Dawley Town Council is now launching a design competition for local schools and residents to create designs to be carved into five wooden sculptures as part of a Covid-19 memorial located around the footpath and in a bed of wildflowers.



Anyone is welcome to take part and the winning entries will be sculpted and added to the memorial, together with a plaque showing the name of the person who designed them.



The competition is open until February 26, with the winners being notified by March 12, and it is hoped that the sculpture trail will be completed by the end of April.



“We will pick one winner from each of the four local primary schools and a community winner and they will all be invited to attend an unveiling ceremony.



“We are looking for the images to represent some of the key features of the Covid-19 pandemic so this will be a place that people can come to visit to both honour those who have worked so hard throughout this time and as a place of reflection for those who have lost loved ones,” Ian said.



Entries should be sent to Great Dawley Town Council, Dawley Town Hall, New Street, Dawley, TF4 3JR, or to the Great Dawley Town Council Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages or emailed to shelleyeverton@greatdawley.com. Everyone should include their name, address and contact number.