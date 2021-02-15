5.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 15, 2021

Repair work begins on damaged Shrewsbury building

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work begins today to repair the grade II* listed Bear Steps building in Shrewsbury, which was damaged after being struck by a vehicle.

The timber-framed Bear Steps building. Photo: Google Street View
The building suffered significant damage to the timber frame as a result of a vehicle strike, the damage includes a weak point in the timber frame which was identified last summer.

To enable the repairs to be carried out and for the building to be supported adequately, scaffolding is to be erected across the width of Fish Street replacing propping which was installed as an emergency measure when the defects were identified.

A section of Fish Street approximately 20m in length will be closed to pedestrians and traffic during the works. The road closure is expected to be in place until at least November.

Grope Lane will remain open as will the steps from Fish Street to St Alkmund’s Place which run underneath Bear Steps.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said:

“The repairs to the timber frame will be complex and PSG, the council’s property services group, is working closely with conservation architects and engineers to develop an appropriate design to be agreed with Historic England, with the repairs then carried out within a realistic timescale.

‘We appreciate people’s understanding and co-operation whilst these essential repairs are carried out.”

