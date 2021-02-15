Elvis the wooden eel found washed up 100 miles from its Shropshire home

A wooden eel which went missing from its home in Shropshire has been found washed up on a beach 100 miles away.

The wooden eels before they were stolen from the play area at Severn Valley Country Park. Photo: Shropshire Council

The wooden eel, affectionately named Elvis, was one of two installed and then stolen from the play area at Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley last July.

He was discovered on a beach in Portishead near Bristol and will now be safely transported back to Shropshire.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Elvis being found washed up 100 miles from home is remarkable and is wonderful news. I think you could say we’re ‘all shook up’ by this unexpected surprise!

“Council officers are now working with the finders to have Elvis safely transported back to Severn Valley Country Park after his extraordinary migration, where children will once again be able to enjoy him.

“I’d like to thank the finders of Elvis – it is truly remarkable. Hopefully, we can find Elvis’ sibling and reunite the pair!”

The two wooden eels were provided by the Unlocking the Severn project to excite children and engage them with the wildlife of the river.

Alex Ball, Senior Project Manager for Canal & River Trust, said:

“The Unlocking the Severn project is about restoring the river for fish migration. Clearly this piece of play equipment has made an epic journey of its own. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to finding the wooden eel, sharing the story on social media, and bringing the information to the attention of the council and the Unlocking the Severn project.

“We look forward to the eel being reunited with the rest of the play trail, as it is a very important legacy of the project, alongside the fantastic fish passes around Worcester which will ensure passage for all kinds of migratory fish up into Shropshire and beyond.”