Detectives appeal for dash cam footage following report of rape in Wellington

Detectives investigating a report of a rape in Wellington are appealing for dash cam footage to help with their enquiries.

The incident happened on Thursday, 28 January, between 6pm and 7.30pm in the alley between High Street and Wellington Medical Practice.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and detectives are keen for any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson, said: “Due to the nature of the car park nearby and High Street we know there may have been people visiting or passing through and I would ask any motorists who were in the area in the evening of Thursday 28 January and have dash cam footage to get in contact with us.”

Motorists with dash cam footage should contact West Mercia Police using reference 22/7218/21.