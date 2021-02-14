Firefighters called to oil heater fire at National Trust’s Chalet Pavilion in Carding Mill Valley

Firefighters were called to a fire involving an oil heater at the National Trust’s Chalet Pavilion in Carding Mill Valley on Sunday morning.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton and Craven Arms at just after 9am.

The fire involved the oil filled electric heater which was located in a first floor office.

The fire was extinguished by staff using a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews attending the incident cut away carpet and moved furniture to check for hot spots.