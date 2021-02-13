Fines issued after four people found drinking inside licenced premises during lockdown

Four people have been fined after being found drinking inside licenced premises in Shropshire during the current lockdown.

Under current England lockdown laws hospitality venues are required to close, including cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs.

This is with the exception of providing food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway (until 11pm), click-and-collect and drive-through. All food and drink (including alcohol) can continue to be provided by delivery.

Shrewsbury police say they were called to the premises on Friday and discovered four people inside drinking beer.

Three of those found inside had travelled from out of the county.

All four were issued fines for breaking Covid rules and police are set to discuss further action regarding the premises licence with Shropshire Council.

Police did not name the location of the premises.