Train forced to make emergency stop following trespass incident on Severn Valley Railway

A locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway was forced to make an emergency stop following a trespass incident on the line between Arley and Highley.

The SVR’s Victoria bridge where the incident took place. Photo: SVR

The emergency stop was made after the driver spotted what appeared to be a man running along the track and another lying alongside it in an extremely dangerous location on top of Victoria bridge.

The driver Dave Evans said: “I could not believe what I was seeing, and it was lucky I managed to stop the engine. These two men were putting themselves in huge danger. The one lying beside the track was wearing a climbing harness and had attached ropes to this and to the rails and bridge structure. He was clearly preparing to climb over the edge and lower himself down below the arch or may have already done so. I told him how dangerous this was, and he said it didn’t matter because the railway was closed.”

Dave was able to capture some video footage of the incident and this has now been given to the police.

The Class 33 heritage diesel locomotive was hauling engineering wagons as part of the railway’s maintenance programme and there were no other people on board. The railway is currently not running public services but continues frequent and unscheduled operational movements of rolling stock.

The railway’s general manager Helen Smith said, “Not only were these men risking their own lives in what they were doing, but they could also have put a member of our staff at risk as well. We have had a number of trespass incidents in recent weeks, but this is the most serious. Just because we’re not running public services does not mean the line is safe. We operate many non-scheduled engineering and maintenance vehicles on a daily basis, and people are risking their lives by trespassing on railway property. Please keep off the track and railway property.”

Police advise anyone who sees someone trespassing on railway property to call 999. It’s possible to provide information without giving your name.