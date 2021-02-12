Shrewsbury man jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour

A Shrewsbury man who preyed on a vulnerable victim with controlling and coercive behaviour has been jailed.

On Friday 5 February, Philip Mutch, 36 from Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury, was sentenced to two years 10 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court after entering a guilty plea.

He had been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour, unlawful wounding, ABH and two assaults.

As well as a prison sentence an indefinite restraining order was granted preventing him fromcontacting the victim.

Detective Inspector Mat Crisp, from Shropshire’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said:

“This was a challenging investigation targeting an abuser who preyed on a vulnerable victim and I hope that the sentence that has been handed out to the defendant will assist in reassuring victims of domestic abuse to report their own circumstances to the police as these are the outcomes that can be achieved.”