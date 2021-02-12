Planning permission granted for Ellesmere Wharf development

Planning permission has been granted for a new residential development in Ellesmere which will be constructed by Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing firm, with work starting in the spring.

Ellesmere Wharf signals the growth of Cornovii Homes and forms as part of their mission to address Shropshire’s housing shortage

The Ellesmere Wharf development will consist of 23 properties in total, with a range of high-quality 2, 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes. Eight homes on the development will be affordable housing for purchase or rent suitable for first-time buyers, including six bungalows suitable for those looking to downsize or reside in a single-story property.

With quality and sustainability in mind, all homes on the development will be energy-efficient and built to a Nationally Described Space Standard. Construction on the site is due to commence in May 2021, with anticipated completion set for August 2022. Homes on the development will start from £175,000 and will be able to reserve from October 2021.

As their second development location, Ellesmere Wharf signals the growth of Cornovii Homes and forms as part of their mission to address Shropshire’s housing shortage. Construction on their first development, The Frith in Crowmoor, Shrewsbury, commenced in December 2020, whilst planning application for 35 homes on Overton Road in St Martins near Oswestry was submitted in summer 2020. With plans to develop up to 600 new homes across the county by 2025, the council-owned housing developer is committed to supporting Shropshire and enhancing the lives of its residents.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at Cornovii Homes, commented on the confirmed Ellesmere development: “We are thrilled to receive planning permission for the development at Ellesmere Wharf. With easy access to the local amenities of Ellesmere, the development is perfectly located and will bring spacious, modern housing to the area. As a Shropshire housing developer dedicated to enhancing our local county, we are committed to building high-quality, sustainable homes that people will love living in.”

Councillor Mark T Jones, Chair of the Housing Supervisory Board at Shropshire Council, commented; “Cornovii Homes is continuing to deliver much needed housing for Shropshire residents by building sustainable and excellent quality homes.

“The development at Ellesmere Wharf has been carefully planned, well designed and includes the appropriate infrastructure to support people to live and work in our County, I’m delighted that Cornovii Homes are continuing to build homes people will love living in.”