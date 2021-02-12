-2 C
Friday, February 12, 2021

Coronavirus: Residents in Edgmond & Ercall Magna and Donnington urged to get tested

By Shropshire Live

Residents living in the Telford and Wrekin wards of Edgmond & Ercall Magna and Donnington are being urged to come forward and take a Covid test.

Telford & Wrekin Council says that infection rates have been high in these wards the last two weeks. Testing rates are relatively low but there is a high proportion testing positive.

Residents are urged to get tested if they have Coronavirus symptoms (both classic symptoms and precautionary symptoms) and if they have no symptoms but regularly have to leave the house for essential purposes (like work).

Getting tested if you have symptoms

You should self-isolate immediately and book a test if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms:

– A high temperature
– A new, continuous cough
– A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

free NHS test can be booked on the government website.

You do not need to self-isolate but you are advised to book a COVID-19 test as a precaution if you are showing “precautionary symptoms:

– Headaches
– Aches and pains
– Feeling very tired for no good reason
– Sore throat
– Runny nose
– Sneezing
– Tummy ache in children

Telford and Wrekin council says that many local residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have displayed these precautionary symptoms.

If you have any of these precautionary symptoms, you should book a free NHS test on the government website.

When completing the form, in the section “Why are you asking for a test?”, please select: “My local council or health protection team has asked me (or someone I live with) to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms.”

Getting tested if you have no symptoms

There are now more sites than ever in Telford and Wrekin offering rapid tests to people without symptoms:

– Madeley at The Anstice
– Newport at Cosy Hall
– Oakengates at The Place
– Selected pharmacies across the borough

Who should get a rapid test?

If you have been reguarly leaving home for essential reasons (like for work) please book a rapid test.

You can only get a rapid test if you have no symptoms.

Pharmacies can offer tests to those aged 11 years and over, other sites offer tests to those aged 16 and over.

How can you get a rapid test?

You can browse available testing sites, slots and book a rapid test on the council website. Often you can get a test on the same day you book.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
