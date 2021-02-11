-1.6 C
Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust enters Maternity Improvement Partnership

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have announced that they will be formally working together as Maternity Improvement Partners.

The Improvement Partnership is organised through a formal Management Agreement. The relationship between the two Trusts began in January 2021, with the formal agreement due to begin this month.

The partnership will initially last for 12 to 18 months and will focus on the following: 

– Maternity leadership development
– Quality of evidence & reporting
– Clinical governance approaches
– Working practice
– Culture
– Patient experience

SaTH has a pre-existing alliance agreement with University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and this Maternity Improvement Partnership is designed to work in conjunction with this.

Maternity services at Sherwood Forest Hospitals are rated “Good” Overall and “Outstanding” for Caring by the CQC and King’s Mill Hospital, where maternity services are based is rated “Outstanding.” Julie Hogg, the Sherwood Chief Nurse, is a Midwife by background, and the Trust has experienced a significant and sustained improvement journey of its own, driven by a supportive and inclusive culture.

Julie Hogg, Chief Nurse Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS FT said: “We are delighted to be working with SaTH and know that women, babies and their families across both organisations will benefit from this.”

Louise Barnett, CEO SATH said: “We look forward to working with our colleagues at Sherwood Forest Hospitals in this Maternity Improvement Partnership”

Richard Mitchell, CEO Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS FT said: “We were pleased to be asked to work with SaTH. Working together is a great opportunity to reflect on our own progress at Sherwood and to learn from another organisation.”

